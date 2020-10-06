You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hollywood shutdowns to cost insurer millions

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 10:15 PM

[MUNICH] Allianz, Europe's largest insurer, is bracing for a flood of claims after movie and television studios were forced to curtail production during lockdown.

A unit of Allianz, which says it's the largest insurer of Hollywood studios, has set aside about 488 million euros (S$782.5 million) this year for coronavirus-related claims, with much of that coming from the entertainment industry. Filming of movies and television programmes in the US and other countries was shut down or scaled back at the height of the outbreak, leading production companies to seek compensation.

"The resumption of film productions is slow," said Thomas Sepp, chief claims officer of the Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty business. That's especially true at US studios, he said.

The entertainment industry has been battered by the pandemic, which has forced the cancellation and postponement of major events including the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Restrictions on public gatherings have closed theaters and cinemas, with Cineworld Group announcing this week that it would temporarily suspend operations at all its US and UK venues. And television companies are scrambling to fill airtime, with the pipeline of programmes only now slowly resuming.

This disruption of entertainment companies has translated into a rush of claims seeking compensation from insurers for lost income. Allianz alone took a 1.2 billion-euro hit to earnings in the first half from virus-related claims. In response, some insurers have stopped selling coverage to protect against business losses in future pandemics.

SEE ALSO

Most Integrated Shield insurers improve underwriting results in 2019

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Sepp said new film-production contracts sold by Allianz won't cover losses related to Covid-19, "so that we do not take any new risk there." The company has been insuring movies for more than 100 years, according to its website. It has expanded into areas including live music and events and motorsports.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Axis Bank joins India's top private lenders to increase pay

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

Relief extension to smoothen out credit costs for Singapore banks: analysts

Citi at ease with Singapore banks' provisions amid relief extension

Deutsche Bank CEO focused on strategy but won't rule out M&A

Reserve Bank of Australia holds interest rates, signals easing ahead

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 10:08 PM
Government & Economy

GIC plans to invest more than US$1b in Ant

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC plans to invest more than US$1 billion in Ant Group's mega initial...

Oct 6, 2020 10:02 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow gain on prospects of more stimulus

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Dow climbed moments after the open on Tuesday as investors looked for signs that...

Oct 6, 2020 09:18 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

SPH Reit on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.04 Singapore cent for the half-year period ended Aug...

Oct 6, 2020 09:16 PM
Government & Economy

US trade deficit jumps to largest in 14 years in August

[WASHINGTON] The US trade deficit surged in August to the largest in 14 years with imports climbing again,...

Oct 6, 2020 09:14 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says global economy 'less dire' but long climb ahead

[WASHINGTON] The global economy is looking "less dire" than it did in June and the International Monetary Fund will...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for