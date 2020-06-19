You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC hits out at 'rumours' with China investment pledge

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 3:03 PM

rk_HSBC_190620.jpg
HSBC Holdings hit out at unspecified "Internet rumours" in China, pledging to continue to invest and support the Chinese economy as tensions grow.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] HSBC Holdings hit out at unspecified "Internet rumours" in China, pledging to continue to invest and support the Chinese economy as tensions grow.

In a statement on its official WeChat account on Friday, the bank urged the Chinese public to "reasonably" consider and assess its positive role as an international bank in the development of China's market. "We have noticed some misleading rumours on HSBC recently, which are unfounded," the London-based bank said.

"For over 150 years, we have been deeply rooted in China and have never stopped servicing the mainland," the lender said. "Since the reform and opening more than 40 years ago, HSBC has been a steadfast backer of and active participant in China's economic and social development."

The comments came after HSBC this month publicly voiced its support for a new security law China is planning to enact in Hong Kong after pressure from officials and Chinese media. That decision has drawn fierce criticism from one of its largest shareholders and also opened up internal fault lines at the lender, with some Hong Kong employees chafing at the move.

HSBC rose 0.7 per cent as of 2.33pm in Hong Kong. The shares are down 39 per cent this year, compared with a 12 per cent loss in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

SEE ALSO

HSBC Singapore donating S$750,000 for the vulnerable

Local Chinese website Guancha.cn reported on Thursday that HSBC's current layoff plan means that the "embattled British bank" may put an end to its China business, citing an unidentified "observer" from China. Shanghai-based Guancha.cn, which called itself an "online news and comments aggregator", covers a range of topics from politics to technology. The article was later carried by other local news websites.

A day earlier, HSBC had announced it would revive a massive cost reduction plan that had been put on halt due to the virus. The plan, which includes cutting 35,000 jobs globally, is part of a move by HSBC to pivot more of its business to Asia.

The "observer" was also quoted as saying that HSBC may be prosecuted in China and eventually be expelled from the market as the bank "shamelessly" colluded with the U. government to suppress Huawei Technologies Co.

HSBC has worked hard to repair its relationship with Beijing after cooperating with the US probe of Huawei.

BOTTOM LINE

Asia accounted for about half of the bank's revenue in 2019 and almost all of its operating profit, more than enough to offset losses in Europe. Among the bank's growth spots are the region around Hong Kong, Macau and Guangzhou, along with wholesale banking in South-east Asia and wealth management.

Over the years, HSBC has ramped up its investment across financial sectors in China including commercial banking, credit cards, investment banking and wealth management. The bank now employs more than 8,000 staff in about 170 outlets across China, according to its website.

But it still faces a tightrope in China. Even after its public support for the security legislation, official media said HSBC will need to toe the line to keep its expansion in China on track.

"We still need to watch HSBC's moves in the future," according to a commentary in the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid. "There's a bottom line that HSBC can't cross, otherwise the bank could lose the China market."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UK markets watchdog proposes further 3-month consumer credit payment holiday

ING names veteran Steven van Rijswijk as CEO

Australian dollar finds support from super-strong sales data

Singapore family office hires seven to manage rich Asian assets

14 digital bank applicants to move to next stage of assessment: MAS

Singapore fintech wants to take corporate loan trading into digital future

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 03:02 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes higher, driven by tech shares

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday led by high-tech shares, but worries over...

Jun 19, 2020 02:53 PM
Government & Economy

Higher support of up to S$500 a year for union members aged 40 and above to upgrade skills

[SINGAPORE] Union members who are aged 40 and over will soon receive more support to upgrade their current skills...

Jun 19, 2020 02:40 PM
Stocks

Main Street investors bank profits on rally that Wall Street doubted

[SINGAPORE] Main Street investors who have reaped windfall gains from the steepest stock market rebound on record...

Jun 19, 2020 02:37 PM
Banking & Finance

UK markets watchdog proposes further 3-month consumer credit payment holiday

[LONDON] Britain's markets watchdog on Friday proposed enabling consumers to extend a payment freeze on their credit...

Jun 19, 2020 02:27 PM
Garage

Startup led by ex-Goldman Sachs HR chief launches diversity and inclusion index

[NEW YORK] Eskalera, a technology startup led by Goldman Sachs former human resources (HR) head Dane Holmes, has...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.