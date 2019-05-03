You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC Q1 profit rises 31%, beats estimates

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 12:23 PM

BP_HSBC_030519_6.jpg
HSBC Holdings posted on Friday a 31 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, bolstered by a surge in income in its core Asian business and as the London-headquartered bank managed to rein in costs.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings posted on Friday a 31 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, bolstered by a surge in income in its core Asian business and as the London-headquartered bank managed to rein in costs.

Profit before tax at Europe's biggest lender by assets rose to US$6.21 billion in the January-March quarter from US$4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The latest quarter's profit was above the US$5.58 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

HSBC warned in February that it may have to delay some investments this year as it missed 2018 profit forecasts due to slowing growth in its two home markets of China and Britain.

Chief executive John Flint said in June HSBC would invest US$15 billion-US$17 billion over three years in areas including technology and China, while keeping profitability and dividend targets unchanged.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Macquarie Group warns of weaker FY20 after record profit

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying Amazon shares: CNBC

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

Trump says second pick to Federal Reserve board withdraws from consideration

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

May 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening