Indonesia central bank committed to guarding rupiah stability: official

Indonesia's central bank is committed to ensuring the stability of the rupiah, a Bank Indonesia official said on Monday, as the currency fell around 0.40 per cent against the dollar in early trade.

"BI is committed to guard rupiah stability," Nanang Hendarsah, who heads BI's monetary management department, said by text message.

The rupiah fell to about 14,235 to the dollar, its weakest since June 20.

