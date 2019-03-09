You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japanese banks will finally stop using a piece of 1800s technology

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 8:11 AM

[TOKYO] It has taken more than a century, but Japanese banks are finally parting ways with a piece of technology that hasn't felt cutting edge since the shogun reigned.

Hanko, the personal stamps required for even simple transactions in Japan since the 1800s, are getting phased out at some of the country's biggest financial institutions.

Lenders have begun allowing customers to transfer money or make payments with their smartphone or a tablet, instead of pressing wood to ink and paper like their ancestors. For millennials in Japan, one of the most tech-obsessed places on Earth, the change is long overdue.

"It's too much work to bring hanko and do the paperwork just to withdraw money at branches," said Tomoyuki Shiraishi, a 24-year-old construction worker in Kurashiki, western Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After arriving late to the fintech revolution, Japanese banks are racing to catch up as they try to slash paperwork, boost efficiency and appeal to younger generations.

Small businesses use them for many contracts, and they're still required for things like marriage and home ownership

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, the country's biggest lender, is a case in point. The bank has started offering accounts that don't require hanko or passbooks and is overhauling its branch network to replace rows of tellers with tablet computers and video booths.

The goal is to help customers adapt to digital platforms so they can eventually do more banking on their own devices. As many as 100 of MUFG's 500-plus domestic outlets will convert to the new format by 2024. The Tokyo-based lender plans to halve the number of branches with traditional counters over the same period.

MUFG isn't alone. Resona Holdings Inc last year started allowing customers to open accounts without hanko at about 600 branches. The shift to digital has support from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, which has drafted a bill to make more government services available online.

Winning over Japan's bureaucracy hasn't been easy. It took MUFG two years to convince 450 local governments to begin processing tax payments electronically, said Takayuki Ogura, a director at the group's main banking unit.

In other areas of Japanese officialdom, hanko are firmly entrenched. Small businesses use them for many contracts, and they're still required for things like marriage and home ownership.

Parents often buy hand-crafted hanko for their children when they come of age, and tourists take them home as souvenirs, said Keiichi Fukushima, a licensed carver and fourth-generation owner of a shop that sells the stamps in Tokyo's historic Ueno district. Hanko-making is a US$1.5 billion-a-year industry, said Fukushima, who is vice chairman of the national trade group.

"There are still lots of occasions where we need to use hanko in our lives," Fukushima said.

Minami Yoshida, a 26-year-old accounts clerk for an industrial-parts maker in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, wishes there weren't so many. Before she can pay suppliers, Yoshida has to stamp cash transfer forms with her company's hanko and take them to the bank for processing. "I just feel it's inefficient," she said.

ABOUT HANKO

Hanko were introduced to Japan from China during the Kamakura period (1185-1333) for use by feudal lords and shogun. Also known as inkan, they became widespread during the Edo period (1603-1868) and enshrined in law for use in official documents in 1873.

These days, people usually carry three types: a registered "jitsuin" for major contracts such as buying a home; a "ginkoin" for bank transactions; and a "mitomein" for common tasks like signing for deliveries.

The cheapest are rubber and can even be bought at 100 yen shops. Proper hanko are usually hand-carved from wood or cattle horns and can cost more than 20,000 yen. (Sources: Japan Insho Industry Association, hankoya.com)

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Tencent-backed online broker Futu rises in trading debut

Europe can no longer risk being so seriously under-equipped

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank said to be intensifying merger talks

EU agrees rules to try to boost investment by insurers

British banks commit to invest more in women entrepreneurs

Bank of Japan's 'gradualism' advocate says next move could be to ramp up stimulus

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
5 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

BP_CBDWomen_090319_5.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Women's share among Singapore senior management hits new peak, but proportion in top job still dismal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening