You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan plans to cut hundreds of jobs across consumer division: sources

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 8:05 AM

nz_jpmorgan_290148.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to dismiss several hundred workers from its consumer unit as the lender seeks to rein in costs, according to people briefed on the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to dismiss several hundred workers from its consumer unit as the lender seeks to rein in costs, according to people briefed on the matter.

The bank intends to notify affected employees on Feb 6 and cuts will be scattered across the division, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The consumer unit, which houses the deposit, credit card, home and auto lending businesses, contributes nearly half of the firm's revenue.

Banks around the world have cut thousands of jobs as they slash costs to weather a slowing economy and adapt to shifts in consumer behaviour and in digital technology. At JPMorgan, the cuts are part of a broader review of operations as customers increasingly access banking services through mobile phones or digital platforms.

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment. The planned cuts represent about 1 per cent of employees in the unit and workers will be given the chance to apply for other roles in the firm, another person said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under co-president Gordon Smith, who leads the consumer bank, expense management has been an area of intense focus. JPMorgan cut around 7,000 operations jobs from the unit in the four years through 2018, and the bank said in February that reductions would continue. Overall headcount in the unit fell 2 per cent to 127,137 at the end of last year, the lowest since 2015, according to the bank's latest quarterly report.

SEE ALSO

3M to cut 1,500 jobs in revamp amid auto, electronics woes

The New York-based firm has poured billions of dollars into technology to make it easier for customers to access services without the help of traditional workers. More than 80 per cent of transactions in the consumer bank were completed through so-called "self-service" channels in 2018, according to the February presentation.

At the same time, it's been opening up hundreds of branches in new states to attract customers and boost lending - even as its total branch count has slipped. The count fell below 5,000 last year for the first time since before JPMorgan took over Washington Mutual Inc's banking operations during the height of the financial crisis.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

New Payment Services Act comes into force

Carney swansong may see Bank of England cut rate

Banks tell Hong Kong staff to work at home after China visit

Wall Street venture-fund curbs to be eased in Volcker revamp: sources

Singapore helps global cryptocurrency firms to expand their local operations

Credit Suisse spying scandal: regulator 'probing board role'

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

Garena buys gaming developer Phoenix Labs for US$150m

GARENA, the gaming arm of Singapore-based Sea Ltd, announced on Wednesday it has acquired gaming developer Phoenix...

Jan 29, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Britain warns nationals against visiting mainland China

[LONDON] The Foreign Office in London on Tuesday warned British nationals against "all but essential travel" to...

Jan 29, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

How the world is reacting to Trump's Middle East plan

[PARIS] Europe and Russia on Tuesday gave a lukewarm response to President Donald Trump's Middle East plan while key...

Jan 29, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

China vows to beat 'devil' virus as countries rush to evacuate citizens

[BEIJING] President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China was sure of defeating a "devil" coronavirus that has...

Jan 29, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

UN health agency to send experts to China

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization on Tuesday said it would send international experts to China "as soon as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly