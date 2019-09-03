You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyds Banking Group lands US$4.5b Tesco Bank mortgage portfolio

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 2:54 PM

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Tesco Bank's US$4.54 billion UK residential mortgage portfolio, in a move likely to consolidate its dominance of Britain's ultra-competitive market for home loans.

Lloyds' subsidiary Halifax will pay a purchase price of around 3.7 billion pounds (S$6.33 billion), representing a 2.5 per cent premium on the gross book value and will be funded using existing internal resources, the lender said.

Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco plc said in May this year its banking unit would cease mortgage lending, citing cut-throat competition that has squeezed profits for lenders across the sector.

Uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union has prevented interest rate increases that could have boosted loan margins, while a glut of new banks and rules pushing established players to lend more have increased the supply of mortgages.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The sale is in line with Tesco Bank's strategy of focusing on a reduced number of products and services that serve the broad range of Tesco customers, and will reduce operating and funding costs," the supermarket said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the ownership of Tesco Bank, the portfolio, which comprises over 23,000 mortgage customers, generated income of around 81 million pounds and a pre-tax profit of around 9 million pounds in the year to February 28.

The ownership of the portfolio is expected to transfer at end of September, with transfer of the legal title anticipated by end of March 2020.

It will add to Lloyds' already hefty mortgage portfolio and consolidate its position as the biggest mortgage lender in the UK; its lending stood at 42.5 billion pounds at the end of 2018, according to UK Finance, the trade body for UK banking and financial services.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Asia syndicated loan volume slides to 7-year low on market volatility

Australian, New Zealand dollars ground down; record surplus no help

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

Agriculture Bank of China’s Singapore branch gets US$200m green club loan facility

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

ANZ, Citi, Deutsche cartel case inches ahead in Australia

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Kimly's sponsor says ex-Pokka CEO not mastermind of IPO; CAD probe ongoing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly