Lloyds CEO says bank can weather bad loans spike in coronavirus crisis

[LONDON] The Chief Executive of Lloyds Banking Group said the lender was resilient enough to absorb a spike in bad loans through the coronavirus crisis, in a statement at the bank's annual investor meeting on Thursday.
Antonio Horta-Osorio said supporting customers hit financially by the...
