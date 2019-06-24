Malaysia serves summons to three Goldman units in 1MDB case

Malaysia has served summons to all three Goldman Sachs Group Inc units that it seeks to indict in the case involving troubled state fund 1MDB.

Four summons were served in total as Delaware-based Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC has two addresses, while charges were also sent to Goldman Sachs International (UK) and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Deputy Public Prosecutor Aaron Chelliah said in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The court set Sept 30 for the next pretrial hearing after Goldman's lawyer said the charges remain incomplete. Only three of four charges were served to the Singapore unit, while the summons only reached Goldman Sachs (Asia) last week, said lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

BLOOMBERG