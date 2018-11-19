You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound's fate could worsen as investors see multitude of risks

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

POUND traders are faced with several scenarios as political turmoil surrounds UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and few look positive.

With last week's events suggesting that Mrs May's Brexit plan doesn't have strong support, investors now wonder what the premier's next move will be if her deal is rejected in Parliament. Her options include negotiating another deal with the European Union, holding a second Brexit referendum or even a general election, all as she faces the possibility of a no-confidence vote in her leadership.

Any of these events would make reaching a divorce agreement between Britain and the EU by the end of the year extremely difficult and the pound could plunge to US$1.20, according to Credit Agricole SA. BlueBay Asset Management and Aberdeen Standard Investments are among those who are similarly pessimistic on the currency's outlook.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The chance of the existing deal going through looks low," said Mark Dowding, a money manager at BlueBay, which oversees the equivalent of US$60 billion. "In the short term, a no-deal probability will rise."

Sterling steadied on Friday after dropping more than 2 per cent at the peak of the UK political drama a day earlier. The pound could slide when trading resumes in Asia on Monday should 48 Tory MPs submit letters of no-confidence in Mrs May. Her determination to stay as PM seemed to reassure the market in the short term, but longer term, the Parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal remains the key hurdle.

BlueBay's Mr Dowding is short pound versus both the euro and dollar, and is also short gilts on the view that a significant collapse in the British currency would hit all UK assets.

Sterling could reach US$1.20 in a very short time if the deal doesn't pass the lawmaker hurdle, said Credit Agricole's Valentin Marinov.

"Given that the currency markets are the most liquid asset at investors' disposal, shorting the pound could become the path of least resistance or, if you wish, the Brexit pressure valve, for many clients," said Mr Marinov, head of Group-of-10 currency strategy at the French bank.

"This could mean that the drop toward US$1.20 may take less than a week."

The market has turned more bearish on the burgeoning UK political crisis, with demand for options to sell the pound climbing to the highest since 2016. James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard, which oversees US$736 billion, said he exited his long position in pound-dollar on Thursday morning as the political turmoil clouded the short-term outlook for the currency. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar's rebound has bulls believing it has bottomed

Can central banks go broke? Ask India

Fidelity names tech executive Neff to run asset management

Strength in a sari

Ethical concerns in dealing with elderly investors

India seeking closer supervision of its central bank

Editor's Choice

Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 US: Dollar, yields slide on Fed official rate talk
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

BT_20181117_CVR17_NEW_3619381-1.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Brunch

Startups: Finland's ray of light

BT_20181117_LTFEC17_3620399.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity growth, industry indicators will show Future Economy Council's progress: Heng

20170724_1500886200866_4020177722780045_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

NODX outperforms in October after disappointing in September

BT_20181117_LLMOU17_3620344.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US renew collaboration in infrastructure, cyber security

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening