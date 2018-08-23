You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

SEC quashes more Bitcoin ETF pitches in another blow to crypto

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 8:52 AM

BP_Securities and Exchange Commission_230818_52.jpg
The US Securities and Exchange Commission rejected another round of attempts to list exchange-traded funds backed by Bitcoin, blocking ETFs from ProShares, GraniteShares and Direxion on concern prices could be vulnerable to manipulation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] The US Securities and Exchange Commission rejected another round of attempts to list exchange-traded funds backed by Bitcoin, blocking ETFs from ProShares, GraniteShares and Direxion on concern prices could be vulnerable to manipulation.

In a trio of orders posted on the agency's website Wednesday, the commission said proposals to allow the funds failed to show how exchanges seeking to list the products would "prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices."

The SEC had already denied a request to list a Bitcoin ETF run by twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in late July, citing a similar rationale. In that case, it wrote that the platform that would have listed their fund failed to prove the underlying market was "resistant to manipulation".

The SEC's resistance to crypto ETFs has taken a toll on Bitcoin's price this year. But the earlier ruling had been widely viewed as a bad sign for remaining proposals - sapping some of the surprise from Wednesday's decisions. After plummeting more than 50 per cent this year, the top crypto currency rose less than 1 per cent in early trading on Thursday in Asia to around US$6,360.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The commission emphasizes that its disapproval does not rest on an evaluation of whether Bitcoin, or blockchain technology more generally, has utility or value as an innovation or an investment," the regulator wrote Wednesday. Rather, it disapproved because "the exchange has not met its burden".

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Former Julius Baer executive pleads guilty to money laundering

'America First' risks making US assets a costly last resort

Trump, a currency manipulator? Wall St isn't ruling it out

US isolationism casts cloud over dollar's reserve dominance

Japanese nuclear power firms in talks over alliance: source

Ping An Insurance posts best 6-month profit in decade on strong customer growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
3 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
4 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
5 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

BT_20180823_DEFEAT_3540371.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Turnbull dumps unpopular tax plan in frantic bid to win favour

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening