You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore has worst cyber hygiene in the region: poll

Thu, Oct 04, 2018 - 12:00 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

SINGAPORE consumers may seem heavily wired up, but may have the worst habits when it comes to cyber hygiene when compared to their peers in Asean, a survey on Wednesday showed.

A study by enterprise software provider VMware Inc showed that 45 per cent of those surveyed in Singapore do not take proper measures to secure their financial data, by using the same passwords across services and apps that contain personal payment data. This is the highest percentage in South-east Asia.

To add, a majority of the Singapore consumers surveyed store their bank account details on at least one to six mobile applications, yet just about 14 per cent of them are using different passwords for all their accounts. This gives Singapore the country the dubious honour of having the least cyber hygiene of those surveyed in the region, with the regional average at 24 per cent.

Their lax attitude aside, Singapore consumers are simultaneously more sceptical towards the level of security afforded by new payment methods than their counterparts in the region, and find more comfort in traditional payment methods such as cash and ATMs. Specifically, 53 per cent of Singapore consumers polled found e-payment wallets and apps safe - again, the least in South-east Asia. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

VMware Inc said that to meet the needs for mobile-first consumers, "forward-thinking" banks are already gaining traction by offering biometric payment, with at least three-quarters of consumers in the region placing high trust in the technology, alongside cash payment.

VMware conducted the study in September this year with 6,000 consumers in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and South Korea.

Banking & Finance

Brexit risks take their toll on Britain's high-yield bond market

After losses in Europe, Nomura seeks to resuscitate business

Japan to order Suruga Bank to halt new property loans after scandal: sources

Euro crawls up from 6-week lows on Italy budget speculation

OCBC to extend digital instant account opening service to SMEs from November

Australian dollar delivers rate cut central bank can't provide

Editor's Choice

LZW_7426_edited.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore Q3 bond market stuns with quadrupling of issue value

BT_20181003_JLTWISE_3579439.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

TransferWise to ride open-payment rails to quicken transactions

BT_20181003_JQFB3_3579391.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Startups

Facebook, IMDA start accelerator for data startups

Most Read

1 Sembcorp is only bidder for Hyflux's Tuaspring plant: sources
2 Hyflux case cited to show benefits of new insolvency, restructuring law
3 French transport group trains its sights on Singapore MRT, public bus services
4 StarHub to let 300 full-time employees go, CEO cites 'industry pressures'
5 New framework to take Singapore funds industry to new level
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

colin-sh2-3.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub to let 300 full-time employees go, CEO cites 'industry pressures'

logistics.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-sw-3.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Swiber seeks revival from US$200m equity deal with Seaspan

logistics.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore logistics sector rolls out 3-year plan to accelerate tech adoption

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening