You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Trump says Fed not 'aggressive' enough against coronavirus-linked slump

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200316_NVPOWELL16B5KA_4061105.jpg
According to President Trump, Fed president Jerome Powell (above) had "made a lot of bad decisions, in my opinion".
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump accused the Federal Reserve on Saturday of not being "aggressive" enough to counteract the corona-virus-linked economic slump, while insisting he had no plans to replace the bank's president, frequently a target of his criticism.

"Other boards and other countries and people representing those countries are taking a much more aggressive action than our Fed," Mr Trump said during a White House press conference.

"And their equivalent of the Fed rate is lower, in some cases by two points. That's a lot," the president said. "We have the currency, the power... We shouldn't have a Fed rate that's higher than our competitor nations."

Mr Trump added that Fed president Jerome Powell had "made a lot of bad decisions, in my opinion".

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Navigating challenges including COVID-19, staying stronger as one Singapore

Mr Powell was nominated by Mr Trump. But the president has frequently found fault with his stewardship of the central bank, calling him "clueless" and chastising him for not lowering interest rates to supercharge the economy. "I have the right to remove (Powell)," Mr Trump said on Saturday. But "I'm not doing that. No, I'm not doing that."

The Fed on March 3 made an emergency cut in the benchmark borrowing rate, lowering it by a half-point to 1.0-1.25 per cent to boost confidence amid growing concerns about the damage the virus is inflicting on US and global economies.

The central bank made the decision without waiting for its regular financial meeting, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, a move it has not made since the economic crisis of 2008.

Mr Trump argued on Saturday that a deeper cut in rates would make it possible to "refinance" US government debt "very easily".

"We have some tremendous opportunities right now, but Jerome Powell is not making it easy," he said.

On Thursday, the Fed announced it would begin buying longer-term US Treasury debt, rather than just three- and six-month bills, which it has been buying at a rate of US$60 billion a month since mid-October.

Despite his criticism of the Fed, Mr Trump said he was confident there would be a "tremendous" economic rebound once the pandemic ends. AFP

Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore to launch new wealth centre with big targets

Raging Covid-19 makes zero rates a possibility as Fed meets this week

Virus credit crunch risks turning firms into zombie army

India can use Yes Bank debacle to chase China in crypto

Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO for board, as Bill Gates steps aside

Citigroup, JPMorgan report New York cases of coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 15, 2020 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Tee International tightens internal control policies to ramp up corporate governance

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International on Sunday said that it has implemented a slew of measures to tighten internal...

Mar 15, 2020 06:01 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Singapore imposes new requirements for visitors from Asean countries, Japan, Switzerland and UK

SINGAPORE has introduced tighter border controls to contain the spread of Covid-19 as the number of imported cases...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.