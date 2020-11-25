You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

York Capital to spin off US$2.7b Asia hedge fund firm

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 7:22 PM

[NEW YORK] York Capital Management's move to exit most of its hedge fund business will lead to the creation of a new Asia-based firm with US$2.7 billion of assets, according to a letter to investors.

The Asia unit will be spun off next year and renamed MY Alpha Management. It will be led by Hong Kong-based regional chief investment officer Masahiko Yamaguchi, according to a letter from York's chief executive officer Jamie Dinan and Mr Yamaguchi. Jonathan Gasthalter, a New York-based spokesman for the firm, declined to comment.

MY Alpha will be one of the largest hedge-fund spinoffs in Asia by an international firm. The global hedge fund industry is on pace for the fewest new funds in 20 years this year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and investor discontent with under-performing managers, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.

York has operated in Asia for 13 years, employing strategies including event-driven, fundamental equity, credit and risk arbitrage.

It Asia funds have returned an annualised 12 per cent since Mr Yamaguchi took charge in April 2014. They are up almost 18 per cent this year through Nov 13, according to the letter. The Eurekahedge Asian Hedge Fund Index rose an annualised 6 per cent between March 2014 and October this year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The unit has expanded assets from about US$500 million under Mr Yamaguchi, tapping opportunities as more companies go public in Asia, corporate governance improves and the region sees more corporate restructuring and mergers. York will retain a "meaningful" and "passive non-voting" economic interest in MY Alpha, the letter said.

MY Alpha will keep all of York's Asia-based employees. Mark He, currently co-portfolio manager and head of Greater China, will be promoted to a partner at the new company. Kevin Carr, York's global director of operations, will become MY Alpha's chief operating officer.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Deutsche Bank weighs move to two-days-a-week remote working

Digital B2B lender Cash-IN-Asia bags S$5m funding in DeClout-led round

Bank of Japan digital currency will help boost cryptocurrency trading: Monex head

Visa-backed Marqeta targets US$10b valuation in 2021 IPO

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 25, 2020 06:27 PM
Real Estate

Eurozone house prices set for reality check as pandemic bites: ECB

[FRANKFURT] House prices in the eurozone are in for a reality check as a pandemic-induced recession pushes more...

Nov 25, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall despite Wall Street advance; STI down 0.8%

LOCAL shares ended Wednesday in the red, having given up their gains from earlier on in the trading day as investor...

Nov 25, 2020 05:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia's coal gasification programme needs subsidy: industry experts

[JAKARTA] Indonesia would need to subsidise the coal-derived substitute that it has hung its hopes on to reduce its...

Nov 25, 2020 05:50 PM
Transport

Emirates sees 2022 return of jumbo A380s as travel recovers

[DUBAI] Emirates sees a sharp recovery in demand for air travel next year as coronavirus vaccines are distributed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hot stock: Top Glove sinks to 2.5-month low on workers' Covid-19 outbreak, factory shutdowns

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Green is good for power traders chasing US$430b market

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for