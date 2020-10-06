AirAsia ceases operations in Japan

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AIRASIA Group has ceased operations in Japan as it tries to reduce cash burn amid the coronavirus outbreak that has wiped out travel demand globally.
AirAsia Japan stopped operations as of Monday, South-east Asia's second-biggest budget carrier said in a statement. That...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes