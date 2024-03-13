AJJ Medtech ventures into healthcare space; banks on acquisitions, portfolio expansion

IN 2019, one Catalist-listed company was on the cusp of pivoting into a burgeoning industry – medical technology (medtech).
A new management team had been handed the reins of OEL Holdings, then an offshore shipyard business, with the intention of entering the medtech sector to provide medical consumables and equipment to healthcare institutions.
Then, Covid-19 brought its plans to a standstill.
In the three pandemic-ridden years, the company – now renamed AJJ Medtech – focused on “building its foundations”, said chief executive officer Alice Zhao.
“We started from zero,” she said, noting that the company had to apply for the necessary certificates, then bid for various tenders issued...