AJJ Medtech ventures into healthcare space; banks on acquisitions, portfolio expansion

From left: AJJ Medtech chief strategy officer Zhang Yulei, chief executive officer Alice Zhao, and director of corporate partnerships Leslie Chua. AJJ is ready to roll out its high-tech medical consumables and equipment to more customers in South-east Asia., says Zhao.

IN 2019, one Catalist-listed company was on the cusp of pivoting into a burgeoning industry – medical technology (medtech).

A new management team had been handed the reins of OEL Holdings, then an offshore shipyard business, with the intention of entering the medtech sector to provide medical consumables and equipment to healthcare institutions.

Then, Covid-19 brought its plans to a standstill.

In the three pandemic-ridden years, the company – now renamed AJJ Medtech – focused on “building its foundations”, said chief executive officer Alice Zhao.

“We started from zero,” she said, noting that the company had to apply for the necessary certificates, then bid for various tenders issued...