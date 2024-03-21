Analysts stay positive on Asia equities as regional markets rally after dovish Fed comments

ANALYSTS remain positive on Asian markets, after the outcome from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting proved to be more dovish than expected.
With the risks from the FOMC event over, the positive momentum for stocks should continue as focus reverts to earlier themes and as yields continue to fall, analysts said.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday (Mar 20) kept interest rates unchanged, with the Fed Funds rate target between 5.25 and 5.5 per cent.
While the move was widely expected, markets reacted positively to the Fed’s decision to maintain three cuts this year despite higher inflation prints in January and February.
Prior to the meeting, there were concerns that the Fed would...