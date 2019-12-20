You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Another lender demands Sunvic unit repays loan

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 4:19 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SUNVIC Chemical Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Jiangsu Jurong Chemical, has received another letter of demand.

This time, it is for the immediate repayment of a 35 million yuan (S$6.8 million) loan, which bears an annual interest of 13.5 per cent, mainboard-listed Sunvic said in a bourse filing on Friday.

The lender, Xiangshui City Asset Investment Holding Group (XCAIH), sent the letter of demand dated Dec 13 to Jiangsu Jurong after the loan came due on Dec 12.

Sunvic said there will be a material and adverse impact on the group’s financial position, business and operations, in the event that XCAIH commences legal proceedings against Jiangsu Jurong and if Sunvic is unable to repay the loan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The loan is secured by land use rights held and buildings owned by Jiangsu Jurong, as well as a corporate guarantee by Yixing Danson Technology and personal guarantees by Yang Guoqiang and Hu Yanping.

SEE ALSO

Alita Resources refinances debt with A$70m loan from prospective Chinese buyer

Yixing Danson Technology is owned by Sunvic’s outgoing chief executive officer (CEO) Sun Xiao, who has resigned and will leave the company on Feb 8, 2020. Meanwhile, executive director Mr Yang has also quit and departed the firm in November. Mr Sun and Mr Yang’s resignations came after Sunvic’s audit committee recommended disciplinary action against them for their involvement in corporate guarantees provided for 222.5 million yuan in loans.

Mdm Hu is a substantial shareholder of Sunvic and also Mr Sun’s mother.

XCAIH’s sole shareholder is the Office of Xiangshui County State Owned Asset Management Committee, a third party unrelated to Sunvic.

Jiangsu Jurong had obtained the 35 million yuan loan from XCAIH in November, to repay a 34.2 million loan provided by another lender, China Construction Bank Corporation (CCBC).

The CCBC loan came due this August, after which Jiangsu Jurong received a letter of demand from CCBC for its immediate repayment. The loan was used for Jiangsu Jurong’s working capital.

According to an Oct 2 filing, Jiangsu Jurong and its subsidiary also received four other letters of demand from other Chinese banks. The total amount due and repayable from those four loans plus the CCBC loan had been 166.1 million yuan, the Oct 2 filing stated.

Trading in Sunvic Chemical shares has been suspended since Jan 14 on the company’s request. The counter last traded at 2.2 Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

High Court grants Swissco 1-month interim extension for judicial management

Raffles United to be delisted on Dec 24

Cromwell E-Reit buying 3 German freehold industrial assets for 38m euros

Rex unit proposes US$4.5m preference share issue to fund Oman well drilling

Swiber gets 1 more month for judicial management

Life after Permata: What's next for Singapore banks in their M&A strategy?

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished a positive week with more gains on Friday, tracking another record close in...

Dec 20, 2019 04:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks ahead at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets gained around 0.1 per cent in opening trade on Friday, with London's FTSE 100...

Dec 20, 2019 04:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

France's Tikehau Capital in first Spanish private equity deal

[PARIS] French investment company Tikehau Capital reached its first private equity deal in Spain with the 81 million...

Dec 20, 2019 03:34 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end near 8-month peak on trade deal optimism

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest in almost eight months on Friday after US Treasury Secretary...

Dec 20, 2019 03:20 PM
Garage

Ant Financial takes stake in Vietnam e-wallet eMonkey: sources

[JAKARTA] China's Ant Financial, a fintech affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has quietly...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly