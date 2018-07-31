Ascendas Reit's Q1 DPU falls 1.2%; net property income rises 3.8%

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ASCENDAS Reit on Monday reported a 1.2 per cent drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 4.002 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018, from 4.049 cents last year.
However, this was due to the absence of a one-off distribution totaling S$5.9 million,
