You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascott Residence Trust buys Sydney serviced apartments for A$46m

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 10:45 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Quest Macquarie Park.jpg
Quest Macquarie Park Sydney is located at 71 Epping Road, Macquarie Park, which is 14.7km away from Sydney’s central business district.
PHOTO: SAVILLS AUSTRALIA

ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) has bought Quest serviced apartments in Sydney for A$46 million (S$41.5 million), which reflects a yield of mid 5 per cent.

The Quest serviced residence, in Sydney’s second-largest business district of Macquarie Park, will fall under a master lease agreement and add to the stapled group's stream of stable income, said Beh Siew Kim, chief executive of ART's managers on Wednesday. 

The annual rent under the master lease agreements provides an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) yield of mid 5 per cent. It is also indexed at a 4 per cent increase each year, subject to a periodic market review, she added.

The off-market sale was negotiated by Savills Australia on behalf of seller Tuggeranong Valley Rugby Union and Sports Club.

The property, located at 71 Epping Road, Macquarie Park, is 14.7 kilometres from Sydney's central business district.

SEE ALSO

Hospitality S-Reits, integrated resorts most exposed to fall in earnings from outbreak: Moody's

It consists of 111 serviced apartment style hotel rooms. These comprise a mix of studios, and one and two-bedroom apartments with full kitchens and laundry facilities.

Michael Simpson, Savills Australia's managing director, hotels, said the property is located in a concentrated employment node, with a range of corporate demand drivers in immediate proximity.

"The interest and pricing reflect the highly attractive nature of Australian hotels, the high yield compared to other global markets, and the acknowledged safe-haven status of Australian real estate,” he added.

Ms Beh said: "The acquisition of Quest Macquarie Park Sydney is in line with ART's strategy to enhance returns for our stapled security holders while strengthening investments in developed markets and maintaining a predominantly Asia-Pacific-centric portfolio." 

ART is the stapled group formed after the merger of real estate investment trusts Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust.

The merger was completed on Dec 31, 2019. Following that, Ascendas Hospitality Trust was delisted from the Singapore Exchange and unstapled.

ART stapled securities were trading at S$1.02 as at 10.04am on Thursday, down S$0.07 or 6.4 per cent. 

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 10:57 AM
Garage

Wirecard to process Grab's e-wallet transactions for MSMEs

RIDE-HAILING firm Grab has inked a partnership with Wirecard which will see the German payments company process...

Mar 12, 2020 10:57 AM
Stocks

Asian stocks roiled after Covid-19 fears hit fever pitch, STI down 3.7%

THE sharp selloffs in Asian equities resumed on Thursday, after the World Health Organization labelled Covid-19 a...

Mar 12, 2020 10:50 AM
Transport

China aviation regulator says total number of passengers fell 84.5% y-o-y in Feb

[BEIJING] China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that the total number of airline passengers in February fell...

Mar 12, 2020 10:32 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan central bank to discuss how to react to market volatility next week

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's central bank will discuss how to react to global market fluctuations at next week's rate setting...

Mar 12, 2020 10:31 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall 3% as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday, following Wall Street as worries mounted over the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.