Aspial net profit soars to S$18.7m; declares 0.25 cent a share dividend

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PROPERTY developer and jeweller Aspial Corp has made a net profit of S$18.7 million in the third quarter, up from S$70,000 in the same period a year earlier, boosted by revenue from development projects in Singapore and Melbourne.
Revenue in the three months ended Sept
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg