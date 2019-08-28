You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AusGroup Q4 profit sinks 80.3% to A$540,000

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 10:53 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AUSGROUP on Wednesday posted a fourth quarter net profit of A$540,000 (S$506,000), falling 80.3 per cent from A$2.7million the previous year, from the completion of major projects for fiscal 2018 and reduced activity in the operating environment for the current year.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to 0.02 Australia cent, from 0.18 cent a year ago. No dividend has been declared for the period, unchanged from a year ago.

This was due to working capital requirements, along with terms from the company’s notes which prevented it from paying dividends, the construction and marine services provider said.

AusGroup shares were trading at S$0.023, up 0.2 Singapore cent or 9.5 per cent as at 10.18am on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the three months ended June 30, the group’s revenue fell 39.5 per cent to A$76.6 million, from A$126.6 million a year ago. This was mainly due to the completion of major project work for the comparative period a year ago, as well as delays in starting new projects.

For fiscal 2019, net profit dropped 78.3 per cent to A$2.9 million, from A$13.5 million a year ago. Revenue nearly halved, falling 49.2 per cent to A$287.8 million from A$566.8 million a year ago.

The group said the impairment of receivables impacted its operating earnings. The impairment related to a Supreme Court decision to dismiss AusGroup’s claims in its Karara Mining Limited hearing. The decision is now undergoing an appeal process.

EPS for the year fell to 0.12 Australia cent, from 0.91 cent the year prior.

Shane Kimpton, AusGroup chief executive and managing director, said the last quarter of the year has been challenging following the “disappointing resolution” of the court case and closing out of the loss-making contract – both of which impacted the group’s results.

Mr Kimpton added that the successful completion of the debt re-structuring exercise initiated over two and a half years ago has resulted in a strengthened balance sheet with net worth now at A$98.5 million and a total reduction in the group’s net debt position of A$134.6m since fiscal 2016.

The beginning of fiscal 2020 will see the group focusing on capturing multi-year maintenance contracts and “diversifying its customer base into the resources sector”, he added.

Companies & Markets

ISOTeam swings to black with S$2.9m Q4 profit

AVIC International Maritime calls for trading halt; Libra Group suspends shares

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Utico says restructuring agreement inked with Hyflux

Oxley Q4 profit dives 81% on lower revenue

Corporate Digest

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

nz_hk_280857.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong good citizenship applications jump as people eye exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly