Australia’s top central banker warns still some way to go to meet inflation target

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 7:07 am
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said Australia’s inflation challenge is not over, while there were some encouraging signs.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Reserve Bank of Australia

AUSTRALIA’S top central banker on Friday said there was still some way to go to meet the midpoint of the central bank’s target range of 2-3 per cent, adding that the bank has not ruled out another rise in interest rates, neither has it ruled it in.

Appearing before lawmakers, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said Australia’s inflation challenge is not over, while there were some encouraging signs.

At a policy meeting earlier this week, the central bank kept interest rates steady at 4.35 per cent but warned it might have to tighten further should domestically generated inflation prove too stubborn. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Inflation

Interest rates

Australia

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Japanese firms boosting pay for young workers is good news for Bank of Japan

Britain’s Hunt wants London Stock Exchange to become Europe’s Nasdaq

Europe’s banks under microscope with property worries swirling

HSBC partners Google to hit US$1 billion climate tech finance goal

Bitcoin approaches US$45,000 with US spot ETFs showing steady inflows

Real estate turmoil leaves affected banks reliant on covered bonds

Breaking News

Most Popular