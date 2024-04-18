The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Bank of Japan’s Noguchi says future rate hikes likely to be slow

Published Thu, Apr 18, 2024 · 11:57 AM
Share this article.

BANK of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi said on Thursday that the pace of future rate hikes by the central bank will likely be far slower than the aggressive rate hikes of other major central banks.

“With regard to the pace of policy rate adjustment, it is expected to be slow, at a pace that cannot be compared to that of other major central banks in recent years,” Noguchi said in a speech to business leaders in the south-western city of Saga.

“This is because ... it would take a reasonable amount of time to reach a situation where prices continue to rise at around 2 per cent as a trend,” he said.

The BOJ ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy last month, making a historic shift away from its focus on reflating growth with decades of massive monetary stimulus.

Investors are looking for any clues on how soon the central bank will raise short-term interest rates again from the current 0 to 0.1 per cent range, with bets on the timing ranging between July and the final quarter of this year.

A former academic, Noguchi was among two dissenters on the BOJ’s nine-member board in the decision last month to end eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its massive stimulus programme. REUTERS

SEE ALSO
BOJ’s new policy approach takes shine off its inflation forecasts
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Interest rates
Japan economy
Japan
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here