Fed seen waiting until September to cut rates
THE Federal Reserve will wait until September to start cutting interest rates, traders bet on Wednesday (Apr 10), after a government report showed inflation was stronger than expected last month for a third month in a row.
US short-term interest-rate futures plunged after the report, which showed the core consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent in March from a month earlier, and overall inflation accelerated to 3.5 per cent from a year earlier, up from 3.2 per cent in February. The Fed targets 2 per cent inflation.
Traders bet the backtracking on price pressures rules out June for a first Fed rate cut, and makes even a July rate cut as less than likely. Based on rate-futures pricing, the Fed is seen delivering a first quarter-point interest rate cut at its Sep 17-18 meeting, bringing the policy rate target to a 5-5.25 per cent range, with just one more rate cut likely by the end of the year.
“I think a July rate cut is still possible,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice-president at Wealthspire Advisors. “There are several key data points that will be coming in before then, but I would be surprised if A) there was a June cut and B) if there will be more than two cuts this year.”
Traders and analysts alike had until this morning expected three rate cuts this year, a forecast that Fed policymakers last month had also signalled was their base case. REUTERS
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Banking & Finance
Fed seen waiting until September to cut rates
US accounting watchdog hits KPMG affiliate with record penalty over exam cheating
IMF warns industrial policy no magic cure for slow economic growth
New Zealand holds rates, sees ongoing need for tight policy
Thailand to fund US$14 billion cash handout through state budget
Hong Kong set to approve its first spot Bitcoin ETFs in April: sources