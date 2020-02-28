You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree Q4 profit more than doubles to S$12.8m

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 4:08 PM
vtay@sph.comsg@VivienneTayBT

BANYAN Tree Holdings saw it its net profit more than double to S$12.8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from S$5.6 million a year ago.

This comes as revenue for Q4 rose 71 per cent to S$158.5 million, from S$92.8 million a year ago due to higher revenue from all operating segments.

Earnings per share stood at 1.52 Singapore cents for the quarter, up from 0.67 cent a year ago, the resort operator said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

No dividend was declared for the full year, versus a final dividend of 1.05 Singapore cents a year ago.

For the full year ended Dec 31, net profit tumbled 95.2 per cent to S$651,000, while revenue rose 5 per cent to S$347 million.

SEE ALSO

Banyan Tree widens losses on weaker hotel, property business

Banyan Tree said that the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to weigh on the group's hotel and resort-related businesses in the near to mid-term. This is because international tourism is forecast to shrink with cancellations and a slowdown in forward bookings.

Eddy See, Banyan Tree president and group managing director said the group has prepared for the outbreak with the same prudent cash-preservation measures used in other unforeseen global events such as Sars.

That said, Banyan Tree's brands continued to show optimism with the completion of 27 deals in 2019. The group noted that it is on track to secure 30 deals annually as it seeks to double its operating footprint by 2025.

The group expects to open, in the next 12 months, eight new resorts across Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Cambodia, Qatar and Greece, the latter three being new markets.

Banyan Tree shares were trading at 36 Singapore cents as at 2.58pm on Friday, down 1.5 cents or 4 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 04:06 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks see worst week in 8-1/2 yrs

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks plunged on Friday to post their worst week since 2011, as foreign investors dumped risky...

Feb 28, 2020 03:51 PM
Transport

Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection amid virus

[BEIJING] As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an...

Feb 28, 2020 03:50 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares post worst weekly drop since 2008 financial crisis

[SYDNEY] Australian shares posted their worst weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis on Friday as fears...

Feb 28, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor halts work at factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor shut down a factory in South Korea on Friday after a worker tested positive for the new...

Feb 28, 2020 03:41 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce reports £852m operating loss on Trent 1000

[LONDON] Aerospace engineering firm Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of £852 million (S$1.53 billion),...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.