You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree widens losses on weaker hotel, property business

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 12:04 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

RESORT operator Banyan Tree Holdings sank further into the red on Wednesday, posting losses of S$7.9 million for the second quarter, versus S$5.4 million a year ago. 

This came as revenue slid 24 per cent to S$51.8 million, dragged by a sluggish hotel business and fewer property sales recognised. 

Hotel investments - which generate more than half of Banyan Tree's revenue - saw a 13 per cent drop in revenue to S$33.6 million, due to weaker performance in Seychelles and Thailand.

Revenue from property sales tanked 70 per cent at S$4.5 million, as sales of properties like Cassia Phuket and Laguna Park are only expected to be recognised in the fourth quarter when construction is completed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Second-quarter loss per share stood at 0.94 Singapore cent, against 0.64 cent a year ago. 

For the half-year, Banyan Tree slid into a S$2.7 million net loss, reversing a gain of S$14.8 million in the preceding year. That translated into a loss per share of 0.32 Singapore cent against earnings per share of 1.77 cents. 

Revenue came in at S$133 million, down 20 per cent from the year before. 

Looking ahead, Banyan Tree expects hotel forward bookings for the third quarter to come in at lower levels than last year.

For the property sales segment, revenue recognition will be largely dependent on completing and handing over completed units to buyers, the group said.

Companies & Markets

Medinex posts 22% rise in H1 net profit to S$1.3m on revenue rise

CNMC posts Q2 net profit of US$0.83m, reverses year-ago loss

CDW Holding Q2 loss widens to US$818,000 despite revenue rise

IEV posts Q2 net loss amid diversification into healthcare sector

Grand Venture Tech H1 after-tax profit halves to S$1.52m

KS Energy posts wider Q2 net loss of S$59.8m on write-off of assets

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly