You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Best World's net profit falls 23.7% in Q2

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 9:24 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BEST World International posted a net profit of S$9.13 million for the second quarter ended June 30, down 23.7 per cent compared to a year ago.

Revenue fell 36.6 per cent to S$35 million, due to a plunge in performance in its China market as it seeks to transition towards the franchise business segment, resulting in delayed revenue recognition.

Earnings per share stood at 1.66 cents, down from 2.17 cents previously.

A dividend of 1.2 Singapore cents was declared for the quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a filing to the bourse, the group said that the management is still "cautiously optimistic" that the group will be able to register bottom line growth for FY2018, despite having recorded lower revenue during the transition phase in 1H2018.

However, it listed some factors that may affect its performance.

In 2H2018, Best World expects higher professional fees and other related expenses than in 1H2018, as it explores M&A and corporate development opportunities.

There will be higher administrative expenses for FY2018 compared to a year ago, due to an increase in management and staff in the headquarters and certain subsidiaries, depreciation expenses related to the group's Tuas facility, its related equipment and the establishment of its Changsha branch office.

The management maintains its cautious optimistic outlook that revenue from Taiwan will be stable when compared to FY2017, primarily driven by events, campaigns and product launches in 2H2018.

Upon conversion to the franchise segment in China, it expects an increase in revenue, gross profit and gross margin due to higher revenue recognised as franchise price is significantly higher than export price, among others.

However, the group said that the revenue from the franchise segment in 3Q2018 will not fully represent the financial performance of its China business for the entire quarter.

Fluctuating currencies of key markets which the group operates in may positively or negatively impact the group's performance, it said.

Companies & Markets

Riverstone Holdings' net profit up 23.9%

Yangzijiang's Q2 net profit up 38% to 994.9m yuan

APAC Realty's net profit down 9.3% to S$7.69m in Q2

Lack of exceptional gain pulls F&N Q3 net profit down to S$50.3m

Trek 2000's Q2 net profit more than halved from a year ago

EC World Reit posts 8.2% increase in Q2 net profit

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening