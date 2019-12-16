You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Big Box operator TT Int's board seeks change of auditors

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 9:24 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED consumer electronics trader TT International, which is in the throes of restructuring, will seek shareholders' permission to change auditors, the board said on Monday.

It announced the plan - which will be put before shareholders at an annual general meeting on Dec 31 - along with an annual report that showed narrowing losses in FY2019.

The directors have suggested appointing Foo Kon Tan LLP as the company's auditor. KPMG, which has been TT's auditor since 1996, "had expressed its intention that it will not seek reappointment" at the meeting, the board told shareholders.

The board said that its directors, as well as the audit committee, "are of the view that it would be appropriate and timely to appoint new auditors" amid efforts to manage business costs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also cited "the likelihood that the group's operations may be significantly scaled down", after the discharge of the scheme of arrangement that the company was put under in 2010.

SEE ALSO

Majority of TT Int's creditors approve long-stop date extension

Meanwhile, "the proposed change of auditors will enable the company to benefit from fresh perspectives and views of another professional audit firm", the board added.

The group posted a pre-tax loss of S$35 million for FY2019, compared with S$206.5 million the year before, while the annual net loss narrowed to S$1.7 million, from S$120.5 million before.

Still, TT, which has suspended trading in its shares since August 2017, had to file a notice of three years' consecutive pre-tax losses with the bourse on Monday.

The company, which held a majority stake in the failed Big Box warehouse mall in Jurong East, has been in the red since at least FY2011, records show. TT's restructuring excludes the mall-owning Big Box subsidiary, which started voluntary liquidation proceedings in September 2018.

TT had in July this year struck a deal with white-knight investor Celestial Palace for a S$48 million convertible loan, and said in an update last week that most of its creditors have approved extending both its debt moratorium and the long-stop date for its scheme.

Separately, KPMG on Dec 12 issued a disclaimer of opinion on TT's financial statements for the year to March 31, no thanks to "material uncertainties which may cast significant doubt" over whether the group could continue as a going concern. It had issued a disclaimer of opinion in its audit of TT's financial statements for the year prior as well.

Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech buyout offer 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Oxley Holdings sells Dublin office development for 115m euros

New Temasek International chairman tipped to also helm Singtel board

Uni-Asia buys out Regina Bulkship partner in US$3.6m deal

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 09:58 PM
Transport

Car sector weakness saps industrial jobs in Germany

[FRANKFURT] The number of people working in German manufacturing firms fell for the first time in nine years in...

Dec 16, 2019 09:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech buyout offer 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

THE buyout bid for mainboard-listed Citic Envirotech has been deemed fair and reasonable by the deal's independent...

Dec 16, 2019 09:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Goldman Sachs raises 12-month commodity returns forecast

[BENGALURU] Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its 12-month commodity returns forecast by 3 per cent to 6.4 per cent...

Dec 16, 2019 09:33 PM
Transport

Peugeot maker PSA has French backing for Fiat deal

PSA Group has secured the backing of one of its major shareholders, the French government, for its plan to merge...

Dec 16, 2019 09:05 PM
Transport

BMW-Daimler ride-hailing venture steps up Uber challenge

[FRANKFURT] FreeNow, the ride-hailing venture owned by Daimler and BMW, expects to double revenue this year and next...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly