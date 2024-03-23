Bosch, Lennox, Samsung vie for Johnson Controls HVAC assets, sources say

Published Sat, Mar 23, 2024 · 9:44 am
Johnson Controls has been working with its advisers to sell its residential and light commercial businesses, according to the sources.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Bosch

ROBERT Bosch GmbH, Lennox International and Samsung Electronics are among the suitors competing to acquire heating and ventilation businesses worth over US$6 billion from Johnson Controls International, people familiar with the matter said on Friday (Mar 22).

Johnson Controls has been working with its advisers to sell its residential and light commercial businesses, according to the sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

Those businesses include a 60 per cent stake in Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, an air-conditioning joint venture with Japan’s Hitachi Ltd, the sources said,

The sources said other bidders could emerge, and any deal, if one emerges at all, is still months away.

Bosch, Lennox, Samsung, and Johnson Controls did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Samsung Electronics

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Broadening US market rally gets boost from dovish Fed

Cocoa processor Blommer to close Chicago chocolate factory

General Motors quits sharing driving behavior with data brokers

Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms

US: Nasdaq edges to record while Dow pulls back

Europe: Shares notch ninth straight week of gains; Italy, UK, Germany shares shine

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article