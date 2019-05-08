Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
Koufu Group | Hold (Downgraded)
May 7 close: S$0.765
Target price: S$0.80
DBS Equity Research, May 7
Koufu's first quarter revenue increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to S$57.8 million and core earnings increased by 17 per cent yoy to S$7.2
