You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS recommends accumulating S-Reits following sell-off

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 11:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

rk_Capitaland_180320.jpg
DBS Group Research said in a report on Wednesday it recommends accumulating certain Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) following over-selling of the sector by investors.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

DBS Group Research said in a report on Wednesday it recommends accumulating certain Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) following over-selling of the sector by investors. 

"The mix of fund redemptions and unwinding of leveraged positions have resulted in the indiscriminate selling of Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits)," said DBS.

The research team singled out CapitaLand Mall Trust, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Suntec Reit, Keppel Reit, Lendlease Global Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Ascendas Reit for their quality assets and attractive value relative to growth.

These Reits were all trading in the green as at 11.25am on Wednesday.

Once the dust settles on the Covid-19 outbreak, DBS believes investors will refocus back on attractive yield spreads of more than 5 per cent and lower for longer 10-year bond rates that will lend support to higher share prices in the medium term.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: Citi downgrades Great Eastern to 'hold', expects 32% decline in FY2020 profit

It added that the indexation potential for some S-Reits by the second half of 2020 may lead to a rebound in prices.

The DBS report echoes Maybank Kim Eng's positive outlook on S-Reits.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 11:56 AM
Life & Culture

How long will coronavirus live on surfaces or in the air around you?

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus can live for three days on some surfaces, like plastic and steel, new research suggests....

Mar 18, 2020 11:49 AM
Real Estate

Owners of US malls seek relief from government during coronavirus crisis

[NEW YORK] A trade group representing mall owners is urging the Trump administration to provide relief to retailers...

Mar 18, 2020 11:42 AM
Garage

Fast-growing Chinese TikTok rival Likee eyes US market

[SHANGHAI] TikTok operator ByteDance Inc is unusual among China's Internet giants for the popularity it has enjoyed...

Mar 18, 2020 11:38 AM
Government & Economy

Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact: poll

[SINGAPORE] Confidence among Asian companies slumped to near 11-year lows in the first quarter as the coronavirus...

Mar 18, 2020 11:31 AM
Technology

Amazon prioritizes medical supplies, staples for delivery

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Tuesday made a priority of medical supplies and household staples, putting shipments of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.