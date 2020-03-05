You are here

Broker's take: RHB sees value in Amara; maintains 'buy'

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 2:09 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

RHB Research sees value in property developer and hotelier Amara Holdings even though FY2020 earnings are likely to be impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

On March 4, the research house maintained its "buy" recommendation on Amara, but lowered its price target to S$0.78 from S$0.88 to take into account an estimated 14 per cent dip in earnings due to lower occupancies at hotels owned by the company.

"The Covid-19 outbreak has affected tourism across the region. This includes Singapore, China and Thailand, where the group has its establishments," RHB Research analyst Leng Seng Choon said in a report. 

That said, he stood pat on his call as Amara shares were trading at a 44 per cent discount to its RNAV (revalued net asset value), presenting value for would-be investors.

On Feb 27, Amara posted a 11.9 per cent decline in fiscal 2019 net profit to S$28.2 million from S$32 million a year ago. But Mr Leng noted that bottom-line performance exceeded RHB's estimate of S$18 million.

