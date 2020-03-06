You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust to 'buy'

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 11:19 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

UOB Kay Hian has upgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) to "buy" and raised the target price of the property trust to S$2.62 from S$2.38, citing that valuations are attractive following an over 15 per cent decline since late January.

The real estate investment trust's (Reit) price target takes into account a 15 per cent tax rebate announced at the Singapore Budget reading on Feb 18 for commercial properties affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as MCT's S$11 million support package for its retail tenants.

Units in the Reit, which has office and retail properties in Singapore, were trading down S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to S$2.29 as at 11.02am on Friday. Since the US Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis point cut to the Fed funds rate on Tuesday, MCT units have been on a tear, gaining 7.5 per cent.

In a report dated March 6, UOB Kay Hian analysts Jonathan Koh and Loke Peihao expect rental income from MCT's business parks and suburban offices to see steady growth. The segment contributed 45.9 per cent of gross revenue, and 45.4 per cent of net property income, for the October to December quarter in 2019.

The majority of leases at Mapletree Business City I and Mapletree Business City II have an annual rental escalation of 2-3 per cent, the analysts noted.

SEE ALSO

Analysts downgrade Singapore banks after US Fed rate cut

With 91.4 per cent of its portfolio valuation concentrated in HarbourFront, the analysts expect MCT to be a key beneficiary of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan announced last year.

Furthermore, the S$4.5 billion reinvestment plan at integrated resort Resorts World Sentosa, which will be gradually rolled out from 2020 to 2025, should lift footfall at MCT's VivoCity due to higher traffic at HarbourFront MRT Station, Mr Koh and Ms Loke said.

The station is located below VivoCity. The mall forms 36.7 per cent of MCT's portfolio valuation.

The Singapore government's plans to develop the Greater Southern Waterfront area should bode well for MCT in the long term, given it will "increase the population of residents staying within VivoCity’s catchment area", the analysts said.

"Up to 9,000 new residential homes (both public and private) could be built on the Keppel Club site when the current lease expires in 2021," they added.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 11:13 AM
Government & Economy

Novel coronavirus could cut global growth by 0.1% to 0.4%: ADB

[MANILA] The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday the novel coronavirus outbreak is set to trim global and...

Mar 6, 2020 11:09 AM
Life & Culture

9 in 10 of all people hold bias against women

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Nearly 90 per cent of the world's population - of every gender - holds some...

Mar 6, 2020 10:58 AM
Life & Culture

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits

[PARIS] Say no to a handshake, refuse every peck on the cheek and definitely avoid hugging. Instead, try a direct...

Mar 6, 2020 10:55 AM
Transport

'Nut rage' heiress leads coup to overthrow younger CEO brother

[SINGAPORE] After earning global infamy in what became known as the "nut rage" incident, heiress Heather Cho is...

Mar 6, 2020 10:55 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus time bomb: America's uninsured and brutal work culture

[WASHINGTON] Like many Americans, bartender Danjale Williams is worried about the growing threat of the novel...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.