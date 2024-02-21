HOCK LOCK SIEW ·
SIC raps A&G, DBS for whitewash bungle, but it was Mapletree sponsor that gave sweeter terms

Ben Paul

Published Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 5:01 am
Mapletree Investments backed a S$2.2 billion preferential offering by MCT to provide MNACT minorities with a cash option under the merger.
Hock Lock Siew

FOR many investors, the most significant aspect of the merger of Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) nearly two years ago was the intervention of their sponsor, Mapletree Investments, to appease disgruntled minority investors.

On Feb 15, however, the Securities Industry Council (SIC) revealed an intriguing backstory to the transaction when it publicly upbraided Allen & Gledhill (A&G) and DBS for breaching the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers in their role as advisers to the manager of MCT.

The merger involved MCT acquiring MNACT in exchange for new units and cash, and then renaming itself Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT). Mapletree...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

mapletree nac trust

mapletree commercial trust

Mapletree Investments

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Market regulation

S-Reits

Singapore REITs

Corporate governance

