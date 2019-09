Journalists from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) won five awards. They are: (clockwise from left, back row) Hu Yuan Wen, associate business editor, Chinese Media Group NewsHub, the Investor Education Award; Lai Oi Lai, business correspondent, Chinese Media Group NewsHub, Special Award; Joyce Lim, senior correspondent, The Straits Times, Special Award; Kenneth Lim, deputy news editor, The Business Times, Financial Story of the Year Award; and Angela Tan, senior correspondent, The Business Times, Financial Journalist of the Year Award.

BT PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG