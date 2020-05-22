CapBridge gets fresh capital from Singapore, HK govt-backed entities

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CAPBRIDGE, a private capital platform backed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has secured equity investments from Singapore government-owned deep-tech investor SGInnovate and Hong Kong government-linked Cyberport Macro Fund.
Cyberport Macro Fund is a fund of Cyberport, a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes