Capex deferral sends Silverlake Axis' Q1 net profit down 30%

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 7:35 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

A DEFERRAL of big-ticket projects and deals because of Covid-19 have dealt a blow to software company Silverlake Axis's first-quarter results.

The group on Friday posted a 30 per cent drop in net profit to RM32.9 million (S$10.7 million), on the back of a 10 per cent decline in revenue to...

Cortina's H1 sales and earnings take a hit from Covid-19

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Brokers' take: Analysts like ComfortDelGro, cite green shoots in Singapore

Sasseur Reit Q3 DPU rises 7.6% to 1.764 S cents

AF Global's 292.8m yuan stake sale in China JV falls through

Cordlife's nine-month net profit rises 39.6% to S$5m

Nov 13, 2020 07:18 PM
Transport

Ghosn's legal woes deepen as Nissan sues for US$95m in damages

[TOKYO] Ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn's legal woes deepened on Friday with the start of a civil trial in...

Nov 13, 2020 07:06 PM
Real Estate

MCC Land wins tender for Tanah Merah site with S$249m bid

MCC Land (Singapore) has won the tender for a site at Tanah Merah Kechil Link with its bid of S$248.99 million, the...

Nov 13, 2020 07:05 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to resign by year end

[LONDON] Dominic Cummings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful adviser, will step down by year-end...

Nov 13, 2020 06:53 PM
Government & Economy

Vaccine alliance raises US$2b to buy Covid vaccine shots for poor nations

[LONDON] A facility set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Gavi vaccine group to buy and distribute...

Nov 13, 2020 06:44 PM
Transport

Indonesia to woo Tesla investment in push to become battery superpower

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he will send a high-level team next week to meet with top executives...

