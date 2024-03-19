US: Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide at open as focus shifts to Fed

THE benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday (Mar 19) as investors shifted their attention to the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting with focus on economic and interest rate projections by the US central bankers.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.33 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 5,139.09, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.52 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 16,031.93 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.18 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 38,819.61. REUTERS

