George Gatch, CEO of JP Morgan Asset Management, believes active management is key to outperformance, given the dispersion in stock valuations in the S&P 500.

JP MORGAN Asset Management (JPMAM) chief executive George Gatch has set an ambitious target to expand assets in the group’s active exchange-traded funds (ETF) business by more than five times to US$1 trillion in five years, from the current US$164 billion.

Speaking at its international media conference in London last week, Gatch said the growth of actively managed ETFs, in a space dominated by passive index trackers, is “one of the most fundamental changes in the asset management market”.

...