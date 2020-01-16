You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand wins tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 8:43 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

rk_Bugis_160120.jpg
Real estate behemoth CapitaLand has won the tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street for up to a decade, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

REAL estate behemoth CapitaLand has won the tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street for up to a decade, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

It will take over the integrated management of the area on April 1, 2020 with an initial three-year tenancy, which may be renewed for two further terms of three years each and a final tenancy term not extending beyond March 30, 2030.

Existing tenants at both sites can continue their business operations under CapitaLand for a year at the prevailing rent, until March 31, 2021.

Currently, CapitaLand Commercial Trust manages Bugis Village, while Bugis Street Development manages Bugis Street. Their leases will expire on March 31, 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The joint tender was issued by the Singapore Land Authority, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority to appoint a single operator for both locations.

SEE ALSO

Singapore developers to deliver strong ROE for FY2020-21: DBS Research

The bid was evaluated using the price-quality method, which considers criteria such as the quality of the proposal in enhancing the vibrancy of the Bras Basah/Bugis precinct, the price, and the bidder's experience and track record.

The integrated Bugis Village and Bugis Street is located next to the Bugis+ mall and opposite Bugis Junction mall, served by the Bugis MRT interchange station. Both of these malls are under the CapitaLand group, owned by CapitaLand Mall Trust. 

The Bugis Village and Bugis Street area has a total proposed retail net lettable area (NLA) of about 195,000 square feet (sq ft).

With the addition of the two locations, CapitaLand's retail NLA in the Bras Basah/Bugis precinct will increase to over 800,000 sq ft, enabling the company to scale up cross-marketing opportunities, said Ronald Tay, chief executive officer of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, residential and retail.

CapitaLand said it is exploring several retail concepts, subject to approval from the authorities, for Bugis Village and Bugis Street that will complement existing offerings in the area. These concepts include a day-to-night market, a retail incubator and shared economy spaces such as co-living and co-working areas.

The company is also considering building a new link bridge connecting Bugis Street to Bugis+.

Keith Tan, STB chief executive said CapitaLand's new ideas and concepts for the two sites will support the government's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate various areas in Singapore.

Shares of CapitaLand closed down S$0.03 or 0.8 per cent to S$3.91 on Wednesday.

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 08:49 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Nov machinery orders post largest rise on record in relief for economy

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders jumped in November to post their biggest monthly expansion on record, in a...

Jan 16, 2020 08:39 AM
Government & Economy

UAE foots bill to let US join world fair

[WASHINGTON] After warning that its pavilion at this year's world fair in Dubai was in jeopardy, the United States...

Jan 16, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

'Phase 2' US-China trade talks have already begun: Pence

[WASHINGTON] US Vice-President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that discussions had already begun on a "Phase 2" US-...

Jan 16, 2020 08:29 AM
Government & Economy

After delays, USMCA to pass Congress Thursday: top Republican

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate will vote on Thursday to approve a landmark trade pact with Canada and Mexico, the...

Jan 16, 2020 08:26 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH to issue S$500m 3.2% notes due 2030

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) will be issuing S$500 million notes at par, under its S$1 billion multi-currency debt...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly