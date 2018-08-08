CDL's Q2 profit surges 80% to S$204.8m

City Developments Limited (CDL) on Wednesday reported a second quarter net profit of S$235 million, up 49 per cent from S$157.8 million the year ago.

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) on Wednesday reported a second quarter net profit of S$204.8 million, up 80 per cent from S$114.1 million the year ago. (see amendment note)

This came on the back of a 60 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter to S$1.36 billion this year from S$854 million last year.

Earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30 came up to 21.8 Singapore cents, compared to 11.8 cents in the previous year.

The increases for second quarter 2018 were largely due to higher gross profit generated by the company’s property development segment, said the property developer.

The board has declared a tax-exempt (one-tier) special interim ordinary dividend of six Singapore cents per ordinary share for the period, payable on Sept 12.

Mr Kwek Leng Beng, CDL's executive chairman, said, “We had two quarters of strong residential sales in Singapore, but market dynamics changed after the unexpectedly harsh property cooling measures were announced in July. Sales are expected to moderate though prices may be sustained for very few quality projects in good locations where there is limited supply and pent-up demand.

"Having navigated various property cooling measures over the years, we have seen that sentiment and timing are critical. As our land bank was bought relatively early before prices rose further, this gives us more flexibility for the commencement of construction and sales launches.Our investment horizon remains long-term and we will continue to adopt a disciplined approach to maximise returns for shareholders.”

Amendment note:

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that second quarter net profit was S$235 million, up 49 per cent from S$157.8 million the year ago. It is in fact S$204.8 million, up 80 per cent from S$114.1 million. The article above has been revised to reflect this.