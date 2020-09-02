Centurion to lease and manage up to 6,400 beds in four new Quick Build Dormitories

CENTURION Corp has secured a tender by JTC Corporation to lease and manage up to 6,400 beds in four new foreign workers dormitories in Singapore, it said on Wednesday.

The dormitories are among the new Quick Build Dormitories (QBDs) whose development was announced by the Singapore government in June.

The QBDs are expected to have a total bed capacity of 25,000. They will be introduced alongside other short- to medium-term arrangements to develop about 60,000 beds for migrant workers in Singapore.

Centurion's contract for the four dorms is for a lease term of three years at a monthly rent of S$1.09 million, with an option by JTC to extend for an additional one year.

The four QBDs are Kranji Way Dormitory (approximately 1,300 beds), located at 18A Kranji Way; Tuas Crescent Dormitory (approximately 1,020 beds), located at Tuas Avenue 2; Tuas South Boulevard Dormitory (approximately 628 beds), located at Tuas South Boulevard; and Jalan Tukang Dormitory (approximately 3,420 beds), located at Jalan Tukang.

The additional 6,400 beds will expand Centurion's purpose-built workers accommodation (PBWA) portfolio in Singapore by 22.9 per cent, bringing its Singapore PBWA bed capacity to 34,400.

Chief executive Kong Chee Min said: "QBDs are part of a national programme piloting new specifications for migrant workers care and pandemic management in purpose-built dormitories, and Centurion is honoured to be amongst the first to manage these QBDs."

The dormitories are developed by JTC, and are expected to being operations progressively over the next months, with the first lease commencing on Sept 21 for Kranji Way Dormitory.

The award of the contract is not expected to have any material impact on Centurion's earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

Centurion shares fell half a Singapore cent or 1.41 per cent to S$0.35 on Wednesday.