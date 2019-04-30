You are here

CEO of LMIRT manager steps down, deputy CEO to take over

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 8:38 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

GOUW Vi Ven, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the manager of LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) will step down from her role with effect from May 1. The real estate investment trust's (Reit) manager has appointed deputy CEO Liew Chee Seng James to take over as CEO.

Mr Liew was appointed as the deputy CEO of the manager in October 2018.

Ms Gouw will remain as part of the Reit's board as an executive director to provide strategic counsel and guidance.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, LMIRT said of Mr Liew: "During his tenure as the deputy CEO, he provided full support to Ms Gouw in the management of the daily operations and has proven his contributions to LMIRT."

LMIRT units closed flat at 21.5 Singapore cents, before the announcement.

