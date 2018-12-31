You are here

China Everbright Water gets 42.68m yuan in government funds for projects

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 9:27 AM
THE construction of three projects by water treatment company China Everbright Water will receive a total subsidy of 42.68 million yuan (S$8.5 million) from a government provincial fund in China.

Zhenjiang Sponge City Construction PPP (Public-Private Partnership) Project was approved for the largest subsidy of the three at 30.8 million yuan. 

Jiangyin Chengxi Waste Water Treatment Project Phase III and Chengxi Project Phase III Pipeline Network Pump Station were approved for a subsidy of 11.88 million yuan.

Separately, Everbright Water (Ji’nan) Co, a unit of the company, also received funds of 1.2 million yuan after being named a provincial environmental science hub of Shandong Province.

As of 9.03am, China Everbright was at S$0.30, up 1.67 per cent or S$0.005.

