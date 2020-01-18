Chinese New Year dining specials for SPH subscribers

SPH subscribers are in for a treat this Chinese New Year with special promotion menus at Capitol Theatre.

The menus are available for lunch and dinner, and crafted by the culinary team of Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, helmed by Executive Sous Chef Douglas Tay. This sumptuous menus are paired with the opportunity to dine at the Capitol Theatre itself - one of Singapore's most iconic locations.

Available from Jan 28 to 30 and Feb 1 to 5, two menus will be offered. The seven-course lunch menu is priced at S$688++ (per table of 10 persons) including a complimentary dish worth S$80++. Dishes comprise Prosperity Norwegian Salmon Yu Sheng; Double-Boiled Chicken and Ginseng Broth; Steamed Barramundi with Greens and Superior Soy Broth; Crispy Roasted Chicken (Complimentary); Poached Tiger Prawn with Herbal Essence; Lotus Leaf Rice with Mushroom, Chinese Sausage and Dried Shrimp; and Mango Sago Pomelo.

The nine-course dinner menu is priced at S$788++ (per table of 10 persons) including a complimentary dish worth S$80++. The dishes are Prosperity Norwegian Salmon Yu Sheng; Sea Treasures Soup with Fish Maw, Conpoy and Crabmeat; Steamed Garoupa with Greens and Superior Soy Broth; Crispy Roasted Chicken (Complimentary Dish); Poached Tiger Prawn with Herbal Essence; Glazed Prime Pork Rib with Zhenjiang Sauce; 12-head Abalone with Dried Oyster, Braised Chinese Mushroom and Spinach; Chinese Cured Meat Rice; and Mango Sago Pomelo.

Chef Tay has been cooking for over 20 years and was former chef de cuisine of Osia Restaurant which won a Michelin star in 2017.