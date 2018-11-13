You are here

ComfortDelGro sets up first electric car fast charger for public use

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 12:11 PM

Transport giant ComfortDelGro has set up an electric vehicle fast-charger at its premises for public use.
PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO

TRANSPORT giant ComfortDelGro has set up an electric vehicle fast-charger at its premises for public use.

Its Terra 54 direct current fast-charger, supplied by Swiss tech company ABB and set up with EV charging specialist Greenlots, is located in its Braddell Road headquarters and will be open round the clock.

The charger will power up an electric car in as little as 30 minutes, compared with four hours or more for a regular alternate current charger.

ComfortDelGro said the fast charger - which can accommodate two vehicles at once - is the first here to be made available for public use.

Charging is priced at 40 cents per kWh - about two thirds more than household electricity tariff.

ComfortDelGro said Greenlots users who own electrified models from BMW, Hyundai Ioniqs and Renault will have access to the new charger. But apparently, Teslas are not compatible.

To gain entry into ComfortDelGro's premises in Braddell, drivers will need to apply for a special access pass with subsidiary ComfortDelGro Engineering, which operates the charger.

EV owners can check availability through the Greenlots App, where payments can also be made.

ComfortDelGro Engineering chief executive Ang Soo Hock said: "We are delighted to introduce Singapore's first commercial DC fast charging service. We have always supported the adoption of low-carbon emissions technologies, and hope that the introduction of this service will contribute towards the development of a reliable and accessible EV charging network in Singapore."

THE STRAITS TIMES

