Subscribers

Private healthcare providers brace for higher costs amid global shortage of nurses

Megan Cheah

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 5:00 am
Analysts say the increase in salaries to help retain current staff could be less than what these private healthcare players may have to fork out to bring in new nurses and give them the relevant training.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Health

OPERATING expenditures for private healthcare players in Singapore are expected to rise as they reassess their compensation for nurses, although the costs to retain staff could still be lower than training new nurses from scratch, say analysts.

The potential increase in wage costs comes as a knock-on effect of the upcoming retention scheme by the government to offer monetary payouts to nurses in the public healthcare sector.

About 29,000 nurses are set to receive up to S$100,000 in payouts over the next 20 years from September, under the Award for Nurses’ Grace, Excellence and Loyalty (Angel) scheme.

All new and in-service nurses aged below 46 years old who are working in the public healthcare...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore manpower

thomson medical group

raffles medical group

ihh healthcare

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer & Healthcare

No Signboard controlling shareholders offload all shares for S$500,000; executive chairman resigns

Top Glove trims Q2 loss to RM51.2 million, aims to return to profit in 2 quarters

Low-cost e-commerce giant PDD Holdings beats quarterly revenue estimates

Biotech firm Valneva guides for nearly double product sales by 2026

Samsung, Deloitte units back medical AI startup PocketHealth

Lonza to buy US biologics site from Roche for US$1.2 billion

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article