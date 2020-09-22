You are here

Corporate digest

Tue, Sep 22, 2020

MindChamps PreSchool

MAINBOARD-LISTED education provider MindChamps PreSchool will open its 40th pre-school in Singapore by year-end, it said on Monday.

The 13,000 square foot franchisee facility will be next to the Hard Rock Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa.

