You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Banyan Tree

HOTEL operator Banyan Tree Holdings reported a "significant pick-up" in occupancies in the second half of this year as group-wide occupancies grew from 14 per cent in Q2 2020 to 27 per cent in Q3 2020.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, Banyan Tree said that its hotels in China chalked up an occupancy of 52 per cent, while in Asia-Pacific (ex China) and globally, occupancy stood at 12 per cent. "In the Asia-Pacific and specifically Thailand, where the majority of the group's hotels are located, international travel remains predominantly closed to international travellers," it highlighted.

Meanwhile, its property sales segment chalked up a strong rebound in sales of S$20.5 million, increasing more than 200 per cent from the previous quarter. Banyan Tree said this was due to "strong marketing efforts from the property sales China team and continued confidence in the residential market". Revenues to be recognised in Q4 are expected to exceed the S$15.6 million seen in Q3.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, the group met about 75 per cent of its S$70 million cash conservation target (excluding one-off severance expenses) and expects to meet the full-year target by year-end.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It has opened three properties in Mexico, Malaysia and Thailand this year and inked 18 hotel management agreements, adding to its pipeline of 35 properties launching over the next three years.

ASL Marine Holdings

ASL Marine Holdings' net loss for the three months ended Sept 30, 2020 widened to S$13 million from S$11.35 million a year ago.

Revenue fell 13.5 per cent year-on-year to S$35.88 million for Q1 FY2021 on the back of lower revenue from its ship-chartering business segment.

Loss per share for the quarter under review was 2.07 Singapore cents, compared to a loss per share of 1.8 cents a year earlier.

In an update on its operations, ASL said that demand for ship-repair services are still affected by restrictive movement controls in Indonesia and Singapore. Meanwhile, the group expects continued pressure on charter rates due to market competition and the pandemic.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group expects a recovery trend in H2 FY21 (January to June 2021), it said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

[LONDON] Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses and best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy...

Dec 11, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and...

Dec 11, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore arbitration centre opens New York office, achieves record caseload

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) opened a representative office for the Americas in...

Dec 11, 2020 10:23 PM
Government & Economy

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Friday dismissed concerns that he might be endangering...

Dec 11, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

US producer prices increase slightly in November

[WASHINGTON] US producer prices barely rose in November, supporting views that inflation would remain benign in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for